Over 50 percent of Uttarakhand's children are anaemic: Survey

The situation is ironic since, in the last four years, the state is running eight schemes to deal with malnutrition among children and mothers.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Around 57% of children in Uttarakhand are anaemic, reveals a National Health Family Survey report. Among all 13 districts, Uttarkashi fares the worst with 73.6% of children being anaemic. 

The situation is ironic since, in the last four years, the state is running eight schemes to deal with malnutrition among children and mothers spending around Rs 250 Crore every year. 

Sonika, managing director, National Health Mission, Uttarakhand said, "With the help of multiple schemes and outreach of these programmes situation is improving in the state."

Border districts of Uttarakhand have registered better performance than the mainland districts. The district of Pithoragarh has 36.20% of women who are anaemic followed by Champawat with 43.10%  while Bageshwar has 43.7% of women anaemic. 

The report also revealed that 42% of pregnant women are anaemic in the hill state.

Last year's NHFS report revealed that the sex ratio of Uttarakhand registered some improvement with 984 females per 1000 males. 

In an earlier NFHS report in the year 2015-16 the ratio stood at 888 females per 1000 males.

The report also revealed improvement in deliveries in hospitals in the hill state. Earlier the percentage of deliveries in hospitals stood at 68.60% which is improved to 83.20% in the latest report.

