STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private hospitals in Jharkhand threaten to stop treatment under Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

According to hospital owners, they are not able to pay salaries to their staff and purchase consumables due to lack of funds as over Rs 100 crore is due from the state government

Published: 18th April 2022 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: More than 550 empanelled private nursing homes/hospitals in Jharkhand have threatened to stop treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme due to long-pending bills by the health department. According to hospital owners, they are not able to pay salaries to their staff and purchase consumables due to lack of funds as over Rs 100 crore is due from the state government.

Noting that more than 3 lakh patients are treated in private hospitals every year under the scheme, President of the Ranchi chapter of the Indian Medical Association Dr Shambhu Prasad Singh said, "This is an ultimatum to the state government that if they fail to pay the long pending dues of private hospitals, they will have no option but to stop treatment of patients coming to them under Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme. Most of the hospitals operating in Jharkhand have not been paid a single penny since September last year, while in some cases, only partial payment has been done." He also demanded regularisation of the payments like earlier when it was done within a fortnight of the approval given for it, he added. Singh further added that if their demands are not met, they will take a final decision on April 23.

According to Singh, Rs 6.5 crore is due from the state government to a single hospital, which had to get a loan of Rs 1 crore to meet its expenses. Many hospitals in Dhanbad, Godda, Giridih and Garhwa have already stopped treating patients under Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme, he said. Private hospital operators claimed that as per the MoU signed with the state government, there is a provision of paying interest on the dues, which may put an extra burden on the state exchequer.

Officials in the state government on the other hand said that being a flagship programme of the central government, it could not be interrupted all of a sudden. They that funds under the scheme are being released gradually and private hospitals will get their dues very soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushman Bharat Jharkhand
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp