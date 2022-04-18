STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal: BJP hit by resignation spree after by-poll setback

Nadia is the district from where the saffron camp bagged one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags. (File Photo)

By pronab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The BJP’s poor show in the by-elections seems to have left an impact on the party’s state-level and lower tier of organisational structure. Reflecting this is the fact that in the past 24 hours, 14 district-level functionaries have tendered their resignations. The unhappy functionaries alleged that "incompetent leaders" are getting priority while the party’s loyal faces are being ignored or sidelined.

After two MLAs stepped down from the state-level hierarchy one day ago, another state committee member, Bani Gangopadhyay from Murshidabad district, tendered his resignation on Monday.

The BJP’s Bengal unit started feeling the impact of discontent on Sunday, a day after the by-elections results were declared, as two of the BJP MLAs from Murshidabad stepped down from the state-level hierarchy blaming "incompetent leaders."

While Gourishankar Ghosh, MLA from Murshidabad, resigned from the post of the state secretary, Subrata Moitra, a legislator elected from Behrampore, stepped down from the state committee.

The discontent is most felt in the Nadia district unit severely as the party’s 10 district level functionaries announced their decision of stepping down from the district hierarchy. They wrote to BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar expressing their inability to continue as the office bearers of the party. They accused a section of the district leadership of favouritism.

‘’None of these leaders informed me about their decision. Had they been unhappy with the style of leadership’s functioning, they could have discussed the issue in the district committee,’’ said district president Arjun Biswas.

Nadia is the district from where the saffron camp bagged one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The district has a considerable chunk of electorates belonging to the Matua community, a Hindu religious sect comprising refugees from Bangladesh, which had extended support to the saffron camp after being promised citizenship by implementing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

BJP’s Anupam Hazra, who had contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jadavpur in Kolkata, said the resignation of so many functionaries indicate there was prominent discontent within the party over the issue of the state and district leadership’s style of functioning.

BJP’s principal rival Bengal’s ruling party the Trinamool Congress’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ‘’Bloodbath in the BJP has begun which will keep continuing. The BJP functionaries have realised that the political force has no credibility and acceptance in the electorates of Bengal,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal unit of the BJP BJP MLAs from Murshidabad favouritism Nadia district Arjun Biswas
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp