Cyber security breach unearthed in the Army, inquiry ordered

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The intelligence agencies including the Military Intelligence have unearthed a cyber security breach with a report of a foreign origin number traced in a group where the members included the Indian Army’s serving personnel.

A source confirmed to TNIE that a cyber security breach has happened.

"Yes, a breach has been traced wherein a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) has been traced in a WhatsApp group which also included our serving personnel." Any number which is part of the group is termed the PIO.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the extent of the breach, the source added.

There have been fervent endeavors by the Chinese and Pakistan intelligence agencies to penetrate social media groups to collect information.

A tense standoff continues with China along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Though there has been a reiteration of the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control Pakistan has been passing through a phase of disturbance.

This paper had reported earlier that the Army has instructed all officers to stay off any social media groups floated by civilians, or people whose identity cannot be verified.

The instruction issued by the Directorate General of Military Operations relating to social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp said, “No Army personnel is permitted to be part of any large group(s) on internet-based messenger, chat, email services. Only one-to-one messages are permitted. However, within a close-knit group wherein members or subscribers are ‘only serving personnel’ known to each other and whose credentials can be ascertained, it is allowed.”

The aim of the policy is to secure not just information but personnel of the force said another source. “The undesirable elements can ingress and remain dormant and keep relaying the information or even a malware is introduced to siphon off the entire data which could lead to a major security breach.”

The Army’s existing social media policy instructs the serving personnel to “preferably be part of only serving officers groups” which excludes all others, including veterans.