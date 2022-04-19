STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Maldives sign seven MoUs for projects under India grant assistance

The MoUs were signed by Maldives Foreign Minister Shahid and Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Maldives have signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for projects to be built under the Indian grant assistance scheme for the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) through local bodies.

"We launched 7 new HICDP under Indian grant assistance promoting youth empowerment, health, sports and heritage preservation. The HICDP enhances socio-economic development of our local communities, strengthening the Maldives India Partnership,’’ said Abdulla Shahid, Maldives Foreign Minister, in a tweet.

The MoUs were signed by Abdulla Shahid and Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar.

"Development and cooperation is the central pillar of India-Maldives partnership and we remain committed to continue strengthening it,’’ said Ambassador Mahawar.

The projects are worth a total grant of 26.8 million Rufiyaa (equivalent to approximately $1.7 million).

The projects include establishing a mental health centre at Addu Equatorial Hospital, a speech a therapy unit at Kulhudhufushi Regional Hospital, a prosthetics and orthotics manufacturing workshop at Hulhumale Hospital, preservation of cultural places in Noonu Landhoo Maabudhuge and Thaa Dhiyamigili Ganduvaru, development of a multi-sports complex in Noonu Manadhoo and developing youth centres in Gaafu Alif Gemanafushi and Alif Dhaalu Dhigurah.

The announcement to undertake seven new projects for implementation under this scheme was made during the official visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Addu City last month. Apart from the projects launched today, eighteen projects are currently underway under this grant scheme.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Naval Staff of India met Minister Shahid today. "Delighted to meet Admiral R Hari Kumar, India’s Naval Chief, today. We discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation between our countries to maintain security in the Indian Ocean Region on the robust defence ties between Maldives and India,’’ Shahid tweeted.

