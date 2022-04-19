Indian Army brainstorm operational situation along China border

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top commanders of the Indian Army on Monday brainstormed the operational situation along the country’s borders. The army leadership will also discuss issues pertaining to intelligence, operational logistics, human resources and modernisation during the ongoing commanders’ conference.

“It was the Military Operations day on Monday and the operational situation was discussed by the top brass.” This included the deployment and the operational situation along the Line of Actual Control with China, the Line of Control and other areas,” a source said.

India and China have been on a protracted standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020. Although the situation has seen de-escalation, the deployment of personnel by both sides continues in Hot-Spring area, Depsang and Demchok.

Another issue the army is set to brainstorm is the implications of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine on India’s defence plans. Apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior army commanders are expected to attend the conference.

The commanders are set to “review the operational situation along active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans”. The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event which is held in April and October every year. Also, the conference is an institutional platform for making important policy decisions.