Masks made mandatory in adjoining Haryana districts

Haryana government on Monday ordered mandatory wearing of masks in the four districts of the state Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar falling under NCR.

Published: 19th April 2022

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana government on Monday ordered mandatory wearing of masks in the four districts of the state Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar falling under NCR. One who does not wear masks will be fined.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said that in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, face masks have been made mandatory in four districts of Haryana adjoining NCR – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Vij said that out of 238 cases of corona, 198 are from Gurugram and 22 cases are from Faridabad, rest more than half of the districts in Haryana have reported zero cases of corona. He said that a team was sent by him to Gurugram to study the rise in cases, and as to why cases are increasing in Gurugram.

The minister said that from which areas of Gurugram the cases of corona are coming and from which settlements different teams have been formed. This apart, samples have been sent to Rohtak to ascertain the variant of Corona, according to which further preparations will be made.

A few days back the Gurugram  district administration has wrritten to state government asking them to make masks mandatory. Now around 5,000 tests held every day as compared to 1,500 tests being held at present. 

