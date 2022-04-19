STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi arrives on 3-day visit to Gujarat to lay foundation of WHO centre

The command centre has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has invited other countries to learn from it.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived on a three-day visit to Gujarat. The PM was received at Ahmedabad airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. From the  airport the PM directly went to the command and control centre of the education department in Gandhinagar.

The facility collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyse them using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance the learning outcome. The command centre will also track daily attendance of teachers and students. The command centre has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has invited other countries to learn from it.

Upon his visit, the PM renamed the centre in Gujarati as ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’.Modi interacted with students and teachers from Banaskantha, Kutch and Tapi. Expressing concern over schools giving less importance to physical activities, Modi said sports is no longer an extra-curricular activity but part of the curriculum. WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will join the PM on Tuesday for laying the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp