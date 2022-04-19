PM Modi arrives on 3-day visit to Gujarat to lay foundation of WHO centre

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived on a three-day visit to Gujarat. The PM was received at Ahmedabad airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. From the airport the PM directly went to the command and control centre of the education department in Gandhinagar.

The facility collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyse them using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance the learning outcome. The command centre will also track daily attendance of teachers and students. The command centre has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has invited other countries to learn from it.

Upon his visit, the PM renamed the centre in Gujarati as ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’.Modi interacted with students and teachers from Banaskantha, Kutch and Tapi. Expressing concern over schools giving less importance to physical activities, Modi said sports is no longer an extra-curricular activity but part of the curriculum. WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will join the PM on Tuesday for laying the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.