Poll code violation: Election Commission orders probe against Assam CM Himanta

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission has ordered a probe into the alleged violation of the election model code of conduct by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Opposition Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) had lodged a complaint in this regard. The Commission directed the Kamrup (Metro) district magistrate to conduct the probe.



“I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the complaint petition dated 18/04/2022 received from Sanjeev Bora, president, AJP, Kamrup (Metro) and request you to kindly enquire into the matter and furnish a report to this Commission at an early date,” the Secretary, Assam State Election Commission, wrote in a letter to the DM.



Bora alleged that during campaigning for the April 22 Guwahati Municipal Council elections, Sarma had lured the voters by announcing that 1,000 more persons from each ward would be added to the list of beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme where financial assistance is provided to families and Rs 10 crore would be provided to each ward for developmental activities “if they vote for party (BJP) candidates to power”.



“This is tantamount to a deliberate attempt to interfere with respect to free exercise of electoral rights of the voters and an inducement/undue influence to voters within the meaning of section 123 of RP Act and section 171 of IPC apart from gross violation of the model code of conduct,” the complainant wrote.



Bora accused Sarma of vitiating the entire election process and demanded legal/penal action against him.