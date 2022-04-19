STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Poll code violation: Election Commission orders probe against Assam CM Himanta

The Election Commission has ordered a probe into the alleged violation of the election model code of conduct by CM Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Published: 19th April 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission has ordered a probe into the alleged violation of the election model code of conduct by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Opposition Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) had lodged a complaint in this regard. The Commission directed the Kamrup (Metro) district magistrate to conduct the probe.

“I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the complaint petition dated 18/04/2022 received from Sanjeev Bora, president, AJP, Kamrup (Metro) and request you to kindly enquire into the matter and furnish a report to this Commission at an early date,” the Secretary, Assam State Election Commission, wrote in a letter to the DM.

Bora alleged that during campaigning for the April 22 Guwahati Municipal Council elections, Sarma had lured the voters by announcing that 1,000 more persons from each ward would be added to the list of beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme where financial assistance is provided to families and Rs 10 crore would be provided to each ward for developmental activities “if they vote for party (BJP) candidates to power”.

“This is tantamount to a deliberate attempt to interfere with respect to free exercise of electoral rights of the voters and an inducement/undue influence to voters within the meaning of section 123 of RP Act and section 171 of IPC apart from gross violation of the model code of conduct,” the complainant wrote.

Bora accused Sarma of vitiating the entire election process and demanded legal/penal action against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Probe
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp