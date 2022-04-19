STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram Navami violence: NSA invoked against two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

Khargone SP Rohit Kashwani said that the NSA was invoked against Nawaz, a resident of Talab Chowk area and Mohsin alias Nati, resident of Jakaria Masjid area.

By PTI

BHOPAL/ KHARGONE: The local administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two persons allegedly involved in the violence that erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, an official said on Tuesday.

Khargone SP Rohit Kashwani said that the NSA was invoked against Nawaz, a resident of Talab Chowk area and Mohsin alias Nati, resident of Jakaria Masjid area, for alleged involvement in the April 10 violence, in-charge.

He said that as many as 153 persons have been arrested and 65 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the violence. Kashwani urged people to help police identify the culprits. Stone-pelting took place during a Ram Navami procession in the city on April 10, leading to clashes and arson.

Among the injured was former SP Siddharth Choudhary who was hit by a bullet.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Addl Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora and Addl DGP (STF)Vipin Maheshwari visited Khargone on Tuesday and held meetings with members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities.

They also inspected riot-hit areas including Aurangpura, Talab Chowk, Sanjay Nagar, Mohan Talkies, Bhatwadi, Sarafa Bazaar and met the those affected by the violence. The victims will get help and action will be taken against the rioters, the officials assured.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced aid of Rs one crore for providing relief to the people affected by the violence. The Khargone administration on Tuesday relaxed the curfew in the city from 8 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. "The administration had conducted a survey and sent a report to the state government which has allotted Rs one crore for relief," said district collector Anugraha P.

Based on this survey, financial assistance will be provided immediately to the affected people and vendors whose houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the violence, the collector said. Only the stores selling milk, vegetables and medicines were allowed to remain open during the relaxation of curfew.

A government order said that people can purchase essential items from the shops in their neighbourhood. Petrol pumps will remain closed and the sale of kerosene will remain suspended at fair price shops, it added.

