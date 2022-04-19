RPF jawan killed, another hurt in Kashmir attack 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants on Monday evening shot dead a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan and critically injured another outside a railway station in Pulwama in south Kashmir. Over the past three weeks, militants have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Kashmir Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.

A police officer said the militants fired at Head Constable Surinder Singh and Sub Inspector Devraj near a tea stall outside the railway station at Kakapora in the evening. Both the RPF personnel sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where Singh was declared brought dead.

Doctors referred the critically injured RPF sub inspector to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

On getting input about the militant attack, police, CRPF and army personnel rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants involved in the attack for the attack. The combing and search operation was going on when the report last came in at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, police arrested a newly recruited Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was from Lawaypora area of Bandipora district, which happens to be among the hotspots of militant activities. The arrested militant was identified as Amir Tariq khan alias Waleed, whose video of joining The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Lashkar, had gone viral on April 13.