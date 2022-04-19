STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RPI-A, BJP do not support MNS' demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale said the RPI-A headed by him doesn't support MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Published: 19th April 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 03:43 PM

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the RPI-A headed by him doesn't support MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Speaking to media persons, Athawale, whose party is a constituent of the NDA, also claimed that even the BJP does not support Raj Thackeray's stand on the issue.

"If they (MNS) want to use loudspeakers they can do so but we oppose the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Even, Balasaheb Thackeray (Shiv Sena founder) was opposed to such demand. I feel a rift should not be created between religions," he said.

The MNS chief had earlier spoken against mosques using loudspeakers to relay prayers and had asked the state government to get them removed by May 3, failing which his party would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume outside mosques.

Athawale said BJP is not supporting such a call to ban loudspeakers atop mosques.

"The BJP has never taken such a stand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and there is no possibility of the BJP taking such a position. This is Raj Thackeray's agenda," he said.

