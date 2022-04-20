STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

75 Vande Bharat trains to ply by the end of 2022: Indian Railways

There is also a plan to attach chair cars to each Vande Bharat express train.

Published: 20th April 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chairman of the Railway Board, VK Tripathy, recently on tour in Varanasi, told the media that the Railways has been working on a plan to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year across the country on prominent routes. To meet this target, they are working on an action plan to set an example for the ambitious Vande Bharat express trains project.

Tripathi added that the existing rakes of the Shatabadi Express would be replaced by the rakes of Vande Bharat express trains. Meanwhile, sources in the Railways told this newspaper on Tuesday that the New Delhi-Varanasi route, ending at the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be one of the few prominent rail routes to run the Vande Bharat trains by 2022.

"There is also a plan to attach chair cars to each Vande Bharat express train which will run at the maximum speed of 180 kmph on all the strengthened rail routes. The manufacturing of Vande Bharat express trains has started by Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) under the make in India initiative of the PM Modi", a senior railway source said, adding that all safety measures are being installed in every coach of Vande Bharat express trains. The concerned department of the Railways has also identified the routes for operating the 75 Vande Bharat express trains by 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Vande Bharat trains New Delhi Varanasi Railways Vande Bharat
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp