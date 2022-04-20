75 Vande Bharat trains to ply by the end of 2022: Indian Railways

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chairman of the Railway Board, VK Tripathy, recently on tour in Varanasi, told the media that the Railways has been working on a plan to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year across the country on prominent routes. To meet this target, they are working on an action plan to set an example for the ambitious Vande Bharat express trains project.

Tripathi added that the existing rakes of the Shatabadi Express would be replaced by the rakes of Vande Bharat express trains. Meanwhile, sources in the Railways told this newspaper on Tuesday that the New Delhi-Varanasi route, ending at the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be one of the few prominent rail routes to run the Vande Bharat trains by 2022.

"There is also a plan to attach chair cars to each Vande Bharat express train which will run at the maximum speed of 180 kmph on all the strengthened rail routes. The manufacturing of Vande Bharat express trains has started by Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) under the make in India initiative of the PM Modi", a senior railway source said, adding that all safety measures are being installed in every coach of Vande Bharat express trains. The concerned department of the Railways has also identified the routes for operating the 75 Vande Bharat express trains by 2022.