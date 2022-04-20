STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP set to strengthen base in Bihar as Ajesh Yadav embarks on three-day visit from April 21

The AAP is expected to start holding its organisational polls in the state soon since its various units were dissolved long back.

Published: 20th April 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is increasing its footprint in various poll-bound states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh after its resounding victory in the recently-held Punjab assembly elections, is now set to strengthen its support base in Bihar. Former Bihar AAP's organizational secretary Pankaj Priyadarshi said AAP MLA from Badli constituency Ajesh Yadav, a close aide of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, would be on a three-day visit to Bihar, starting from April 21. 

Ajesh's visit to Bihar for three days itself shows the importance Kejriwal is attaching to the state. Ajesh, who is in charge of the party's organisational polls, will be meeting former office-bearers of the party's state and district units and also workers during his visit. He will also participate in the party's membership drive, Priyadarshi revealed.

The AAP is expected to start holding its organisational polls in the state soon since its various units were dissolved long back. Pridarshi said that AAP would like to emerge as a third force in the state as people were now completely disenchanted with both the ruling BJP-JD (U) combine and also RJD. He said there were so many people who were eager to join his party but new members would be inducted only after the full scrutiny of their background.

The AAP has not contested any election after the 2014 Lok Sabha election in Bihar but the party would leave no stone unturned to emerge as a strong force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the state, he added.

Priyadarshi said the people of Bihar had enough of caste politics and now his party would give them an alternative by inducting youths with new ideas and a clean image, who were not gripped by the old style of politics, afflicted with casteism and communalism. He said the party would also contest forthcoming civic elections in Bihar and field candidates for Mayor posts if the party gets people with clean image, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP AAP Bihar Pankaj Priyadarshi Ajesh Yadav
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp