Action taken on basis of 'crime', not 'community': Naqvi on Jahangirpuri arrests

Published: 20th April 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at those alleging biased action in the Jahangirpuri violence case, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said action has been taken on the basis of "crime and conspiracy", not on "caste and community".

The senior BJP leader's remarks came after All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that "one-sided action" is being taken in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Naqvi said the culprits have been arrested on the basis of the crime committed by them and not on the basis of their creed.

No one should be allowed to harm the harmony of society, he said.

Some people are constantly engaged in delivering "no-ball of hate" and "hat-trick of hostility", the minister told reporters here.

The country and society will never allow such "defeated players" to disturb communal and social harmony, Naqvi said.

He said those trying to hide a crime behind "communal cover" want to create "fear" in society through a "caucus of criminals".

The syndicate indulging in "political lynching of harmony" will never succeed in their "nefarious designs" to disturb the unity of the country, Naqvi said.

"We all have to work together to ensure peace and harmony in society," he asserted.

The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence.

Police said among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes.

The other three are Salim, Dilshad and Ahir who are facing charges under the NSA for their alleged involvement in the violence, they said.

According to police, 25 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the clashes.

