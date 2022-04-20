STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Capital procurement budget for domestic industry exceeded target, says Defence Ministry

India has the dubious distinction of being among the top importers of defence equipment. The current government has been pushing for self-reliance in defence under its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday released data according to which its allocated budget for capital procurement from domestic industry in the financial year 2021-22 exceeded the earmarked 64 percent.

The MoD in a statement said, “At the end of FY 2021-22, MoD has been able to over achieve this target and has utilised 65.50 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget on indigenous procurements through Indian industry."

"Further, as per preliminary expenditure report of March 2022, MoD has been able to utilise 99.50 per cent of the Defence Services Budget in FY 2021-22," it added.

India has the dubious distinction of being among the top importers of defence arms and equipment. The current government has been pushing for self-reliance in defence under its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.  

The allocation under capital expenditure relates to modernisation and infrastructure development of the Armed Forces. The Defence Budget for the financial year 2022-23 saw the important capital outlay raised by more than 10 percent for the second consecutive year.

In accordance with the push towards the modernisation of the armed forces, this year saw an increase of more than 10 percent in the Capital Budget. The Capital Budget allocation has increased by Rs 17,309 crore to reach Rs 152,369 crore, an increase of 12.6% over the capital of Rs 1,35,060.72 crore for FY 2021-22 which was an increase of 18.75 per cent over FY 2020-21.

The total defence budget for 2022-23 is Rs 5,25,166 crore. This is an increase of Rs 46,970 crore over last year's Rs 4,78,196 crore and includes pensions too. The total defence budget minus the pensions pegged at Rs 119,696 crore stands at Rs 405,470 crore for the year 2022-23.

In continuation with the government’s efforts to promote private industry, MSMEs and startups in defence production ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence on April 8, 2022 decided that 25% of the Domestic Capital Procurement/Acquisition Budget, amounting to Rs 21,149.47 crore, will be earmarked for domestic private industry in the financial year 2022-23.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had decided to earmark 68% of the capital procurement budget for the entire domestic industry during the financial year 2022-23. Accordingly, an amount of Rs. 84,597.89 crore was allocated specifically for the domestic defence industry in the current financial year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Ministry Defence Budget
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp