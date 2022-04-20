Central government extends Covid insurance scheme for healthcare workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday announced that the insurance scheme for healthcare

workers performing Covid-19 duties will be extended by another 180 days. Called the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), this scheme catering to an estimated 22.12 lakh workers was scheduled to end on Tuesday. The health ministry said, “It has been decided to extend the policy to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of Covid-19 patients.”

The scheme was launched on March 30, 2020. According to the ministry, it is aimed at “providing comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted.”

So far, 1,905 claims related to health workers, who died while performing Covid-19 duty, have been settled, the ministry said. “Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff/retired/volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS & institute of National Importance/hospitals of central ministries drafted for the care of Covid-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP,” the ministry statement added.

Specifics of insurance scheme

Comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package scheme

Scheme launched on March 30, 2020

Target: Estimated 22.12 lakh healthcare workers

To be extended by another 180 days; this is the second time scheme is being extended

Who all are covered: Private hospital staff/retired/volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS & Institutes of National Importance/hospitals of central ministries drafted for Covid-19 care