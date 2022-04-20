Extra CRPF cover for yatra in J&K

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the recent spate of targeted militant attacks, additional 50 CRPF companies are being inducted into Kashmir for ensuring safety to the Amarnath pilgrims. The annual pilgrimage is commencing from June 30.

Other than sanitising the areas lying on Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and Baltal route in central Kashmir, the paramilitary personnel will be deployed for Road Opening Parties (ROPs) on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Valley.

A CRPF officer said the additional companies are being inducted exclusively for the yatra duty in the Valley. One company of CRPF comprises 135 personnel. Since a large number of pilgrims are expected to perform the yatra this year, more troops would be required for their safety. “In last week of May, it will be decided how many more companies are needed for the yatra’s security,” he said.

I&B secretary Apurva Chandra had recently stated that 6-8 lakh pilgrims were expected to undergo the Amarnath yatra, which would take place after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. The pilgrimage was cut short in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

CRPF spokesperson Junaid Ahmad told this newspaper that the CRPF units of Jammu sector would escort the yatra convoys from Jammu to Banihal while the remaining leg would be under the cover of the personnel looking after the Kashmir operations.

Another security official said other paramilitary forces as well as the Army would also be assisting the CRPF. “The army would be deployed in interior areas in south and central Kashmir to keep watch on the movement of people while CRPF and other paramilitary forces would be taking up ROP duties.”

Meanwhile, the paramilitary companies withdrawn from the Valley for poll duties in five states are being re-inducted. This step comes in the wake of the attacks on migrant workers, Kashmiri Rajput Hindu, Kashmiri Pandit, and panchayat members.