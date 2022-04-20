STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja gets 18 months in jail for escaping from police custody in 2007

Jadeja, who represents Kutiyana Assembly constituency in Porbandar district of the state, became a legislator for the first time in 2012 and won another term in 2017.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja

Gujarat NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot on Wednesday sentenced NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja to 18 months in jail for escaping from police custody in 2007 following his arrest in a murder case. However, Jadeja, the only NCP MLA in Gujarat Assembly at present, will remain out as he has already spent 19 months in jail in this connection after his re-arrest in 2009, his lawyer said.

Jadeja, who represents Kutiyana Assembly constituency in Porbandar district of the state, became a legislator for the first time in 2012 and won another term in 2017. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) SV Mansuri held Jadeja guilty for escaping from the police custody and sentenced him to 18 months in jail besides imposing Rs 10,000 fine on him.

Jadeja was acquitted by the court in 2011 in the 2005 murder case of BJP councillor Keshu Odedara. Of the total 14 persons accused in Jadeja's escape case, one died during the pendency of trial, while 12 others were acquitted by the court.

The court held Jadeja guilty under section 224 of the IPC (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), his lawyer Ansh Bharadwaj said. "But the MLA will remain out as he has already spent 19 months in jail in this connection after his arrest in 2009," he said.

The court also granted Jadeja one month to approach the higher court for appeal against its order, he said. Jadeja was arrested by the police in the case of councillor's murder. However, he had escaped from police custody while being admitted to a private hospital for treatment of some ailment.

He remained absconding for nearly two years before being arrested in 2009. He was booked under IPC section 224 and also 225 (resistance or obstruction by a person to lawful apprehension of another person). A sessions court in Porbandar had in 2011 acquitted Jadeja in the murder case.

The Gujarat High Court had upheld the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandhal Jadeja NCP Gujarat NCP Gujarat MLA jail Kandhal Jadeja jail
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp