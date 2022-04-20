STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INS Vagsheer, the last of six indigenously made Scorpene class submarines, launched by Navy

"The sixth and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 has been launched today at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL)," said the Navy

Published: 20th April 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

INS Vagsheer, the last of the Scorpene-class submarines of Project-75, launched in Mumbai.(Photo | Image tweeted by ANI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s indigenous manufacturing of conventional submarines has reached the final leg with the last of the six Scorpene class submarines being manufactured as part of Project 75 (P-75) sliding into the waters on Wednesday. A decision on the next six advanced indigenous submarines is awaited.  

The Indian Navy in a statement said, “The sixth and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 has been launched today at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).” It’s being manufactured jointly with the Naval Group, France.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, was the chief guest at the ceremony and the submarine named ‘Vagsheer’ was launched by Mrs Veena Ajay Kumar, in keeping with naval traditions of launch/naming by a lady.

The sixth submarine will now commence setting to work on various equipment and harbour trials. The crew will thereafter sail the submarine for the rigorous sea acceptance trials after which it would be delivered to the Indian Navy by late next year.

These six submarines will add to the Navy’s underwater capability as most of the 15 conventional submarines with India are more than 25 years old. Also, Pakistan and China have been adding strength to their underwater capabilities.

But, the decision on Project 75 (India) is getting delayed and even if it gets the go-ahead it might take another two years to begin, says defence analyst Commodore Anil Jai Singh.

Project-75(I) envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines with contemporary equipment, weapons and sensors including AIP (Air Independent Propulsion), advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state of the art countermeasure systems.

This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project.

“While P-75 is reaching the end of its cycle the contract for the next six should have been signed as it would lead to a gap of a few years again till the next set of submarine construction will start,” says Commodore Singh, a former submariner.

The contract for P-75 was signed in 2005. Earlier, in 1994 India manufactured two German submarines but the gap of 11 years led to loss of this specialised skill.

The first of the P-75 submarines was inducted into the Navy in December 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Vagsheer Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp