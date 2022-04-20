Jaipur Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 20th April 2022 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Raje’s hard Hindutva image ahead of polls
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s sudden display of Hindutva fervour is creating quite a buzz in Rajasthan. Her media cell recently stated along with a photo of Raje taking a dip in the ‘Naabhi Kund’ of the Narmada river. In her statement, Raje slammed Congress for not getting work done at any temples and claimed such work will be done once a BJP government is formed in Rajasthan. A few days ago, after visiting the riot-affected Karauli, she said that the government is banning Hindu festivals which will not be tolerated. Raje has an image of a moderate leader in the BJP but people close to her say that she has changed herself to be in sync with the BJP’s hardcore Hindutva tone. 

Pilot’s silence sparks buzz in Rajasthan Congress 
Sachin Pilot staying away from the ‘Azaadi Yatra’ of the Congress has triggered a hot political debate. For this yatra, CM Ashok Gehlot, AICC in-charge Ajay Maken and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra went from Jaipur to Udaipur in the same plane and then by helicopter to the Gujarat border but Pilot was not with them. A few months ago, when Gehlot-Maken-Dotasra went for meetings in the by-elections, they not only took Pilot along but also shared it on social media by taking a selfie in the helicopter. There at the rally, however, CM Gehlot remembered the revolt of the Pilot camp. CM Gehlot also didn’t miss an opportunity to taunt Pilot while addressing the rally.

State housing board nets record `6k crore turnover
The turnover of the Rajasthan Housing Board has crossed Rs 6,000 crore under the Ashok Gehlot government – a record. Of this, Rs 4,536 crore in revenue has already been received and the rest will arrive through instalments. The focus of the former Vasundhara Raje government was on promoting private builders whereby the RHB became almost inactive. When the current CEO Pawan Arora was given command of the board in June 2019, the turnover of the division was only Rs 118 crore. With the turnover rising to Rs 6,000 crore, Arora says the board has started new works worth Rs 1,700 crore. These include the country’s first coaching hub being built for Rs 396 crore and the constitution club.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

