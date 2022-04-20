Jharkhand-based Kendriya Sarna Samiti files plaint against Rakhi Sawant for uploading vulgar video

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Kendriya Sarna Samiti in Jharkhand has lodged FIR against actress Rakhi Sawant at SC/ST police station in Ranchi allegedly for uploading a vulgar video on her social media on April 14 in which she could be seen making fun of the tribal community.

A delegation of Kendriya Sarna Samiti headed by Ajay Tirkey on Wednesday went to ST/SC Police Station in Ranchi and lodged a complaint against Rakhi Sawant.

According to Kendriya Sarna Samiti, the video uploaded by Rakhi on her Instagram account has hut the feelings of the tribal community and hence, action should be taken against her under suitable sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to Tikey, the way Rakhi Sawant is speaking in a half naked dress on social media shows a sense of inferiority against the tribal community which has hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. "We want Rakhi Sawant to apologies publically before the tribal community, failing which, we will continue agitation against her," said Tirkey.

In the video Rakhi could seen saying, "Hey guys aap mera yeh look dekjh rahe hai aaj...poora tribal looks...poora adivasi jisko hum kehte hain (Hey Guys you are seeing this look of mine today…complete tribal looks…the whole tribal is what we call it)."