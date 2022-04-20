Modi pitches for ‘traditional medicine’ at WHO centre opening

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again showcased his diplomatic prowess in his home state Gujarat, with World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth joining him in person for the foundation-laying ceremony for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar while the PMs of Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh attended virtually.

On the occasion, Modi called for blending ancient wisdom with modern sciences. “India’s worthy traditions are useful to the world in fighting diseases like diabetes, obesity and depression. Yoga lives on through International Yoga Day and is helping in decreasing mental pressure,” Modi said. “Ayurveda goes beyond just healing and treatment; Ayurveda is considered the fifth Veda in India.”

The centre established by the government in partnership with the WHO is set to usher in a worldwide era of traditional medicine for the next 25 years, the PM said. “This centre is supported by an investment of $250 million from the Indian government and aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet,’’ said a WHO statement.

Tedros in his address said, “It will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. This is a truly global project. This means that India will go to the world and the whole world will come to India.” Jugnauth said Ayurveda was recognised in Mauritius, too.

Earlier, Modi dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crore. He interacted with women dairy farmers at the Banas dairy complex and advised them to get their livestock vaccinated. The PM also dedicated the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. It will provide farmers with key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry.

Modi and his Mauritian counterpart later in the evening took part in a roadshow after arrival at the Ahmedabad airport. The two traveled in separate vehicles as people lined up on both sides of the road and headed for the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Modi’s cavalcade passed first, with the PM waving at the people, followed by cars in the Mauritian prime minister’s convoy, officials said.