Uttarakhand: Now, Champawat MLA resigns to vacate seat for CM

Published: 20th April 2022 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With Champawat MLA Kailash Gehtodi resigning from his position on Wednesday it is almost confirmed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be contesting by-elections from the Champawat assembly constituency. 

State Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) functionaries confirmed his resignation and added that the proposal will be taken to the central leadership for final approval. 

Manvir Singh Chauhan, the state media in charge said, "The possibilities of finalising the seat from where the CM will contest the elections are being discussed. Once finalized, the announcement will be made."

However, his resignation still needs to be accepted by the speaker of the Uttarakhand legislative assembly. 

A total of six BJP MLAs have already announced to vacate their respective seats for the incumbent CM. 

CM Dhami who led the BJP to win 47 out of 70 seats in the state assembly securing a majority for the party in recently concluded elections was selected by the party to continue as the CM of Uttarakhand.

Hunt for an assembly seat for the CM continues as whispers are doing rounds about his choice of seats. 

Dhami visited Banbasa town of Champawat district on April 1 and while addressing a public meeting he said that he has a special place in his heart for the people of the district. 

This was seen as a build-up for his plans to contest elections from the Champawat assembly seat.

While he spoke he also added, "The people of Champawat have showered their love on me and I am ready to serve them. As of now the decision to contest elections from here is up to the seniors of the party and if they will say I will follow suit."

Meanwhile, last week Congress MLA from Dharchula assembly seat Harish Dhami announced that he can vacate his seat for the CM.  

Replying to the queries related to the matter, two time Congress MLA said, "I am hurt. I had vacated my seat for the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat Ji in 2014 for the development of the state. If people of my constituency allow me, I will vacate my seat for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami."

The Congress MLA has already lashed out at Congress leadership blaming the state in-charge Devendra Yadav for the debacle in the 2022 elections.

He also did not refuse the possibility of 10 MLAs leaving the party and joining the BJP. The Congress was able to win only 18 seats out of 70 in the recently concluded state assembly elections. 

