STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government sounds alert over intel on Maoists

The West Bengal government has sounded high alert in the Jungle Mahal region following intelligence reports that Maoists are planning a major attack in the coming days.

Published: 21st April 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The West Bengal government has sounded high alert in the Jungle Mahal region following intelligence reports that Maoists are planning a major attack in the coming days. Apprehending that police personnel or political leaders could be the possible targets, the government has cancelled the leaves of police personnel for 15 days and cautioned Trinamool leaders against venturing out after 6 pm. 

The alert message for the backward region is politically significant as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that her government completely controlled Maoist activities in the area and never missed an opportunity to portray it as her success by saying “Jungle Mahal is smiling”.

“We have specific inputs about possible Maoists’ attack in Jungle Mahal. They can target police personnel and political personalities as well,” said an officer of state Intelligence Branch. A week ago, an IED was found planted under a road which the CRPF was using for patrolling in Belpahari. “The explosive was found near our Laboni camp. It was planted recently suggesting the rebels’ frequent movement in the area,’” said a CRPF officer. 

The intelligence wing of the CRPF, which has 10 companies deployed in Jhargram district, corroborated the input. “We spotted suspicious movements of people in the Bengal-Jharkhand border areas. We have intensified area domination and combing operations in the border area,” said the officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Jungle Mahal Maoists Trinamool Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp