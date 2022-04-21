Bengal government sounds alert over intel on Maoists

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has sounded high alert in the Jungle Mahal region following intelligence reports that Maoists are planning a major attack in the coming days. Apprehending that police personnel or political leaders could be the possible targets, the government has cancelled the leaves of police personnel for 15 days and cautioned Trinamool leaders against venturing out after 6 pm.

The alert message for the backward region is politically significant as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that her government completely controlled Maoist activities in the area and never missed an opportunity to portray it as her success by saying “Jungle Mahal is smiling”.

“We have specific inputs about possible Maoists’ attack in Jungle Mahal. They can target police personnel and political personalities as well,” said an officer of state Intelligence Branch. A week ago, an IED was found planted under a road which the CRPF was using for patrolling in Belpahari. “The explosive was found near our Laboni camp. It was planted recently suggesting the rebels’ frequent movement in the area,’” said a CRPF officer.

The intelligence wing of the CRPF, which has 10 companies deployed in Jhargram district, corroborated the input. “We spotted suspicious movements of people in the Bengal-Jharkhand border areas. We have intensified area domination and combing operations in the border area,” said the officer.