BJP received more corporate donations than other national parties in 2019-20: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party was the receiver of the maximum amount of donations from various corporate and business houses for the party fund, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) and other three national parties, in the financial of 2019-20 during which the 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in the country.

Out of approximate Rs 921.95 crore (91% of the amount from known sources), donations received from the corporate and other business houses to the national parties, the BJP had received Rs 720.41 crore while the Indian National Congress (INC) even after being out of power, received Rs 133.04 crore during 2019-20. According to an analytical report, brought out by the Association of Democratic Reform (ADR), the corporate and business houses in dealing with the Electoral trusts, the manufacturing, the mining, the Construction and exports were the bigger donors to the national parties including the BJP.

"The BJP out of all the five national parties had received the maximum amount in donations for the party fund from 2025 corporate donors followed by the INC from 154 corporate and business donors and the NCP with Rs 57.09 crore from 36 corporate doors during the FY of 2019-20", the AR report categorically states.

'The Communist Party of India (CPI), which is one of the national parties in the country, has not declared details on corporate donation', the report has claimed, mentioning further that the corporate donations were received by the national parties in 2019-20 during the 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in the country.

The national parties, including the BJP and the INC, had received corporate donations of Rs 881 crores during 2018-19 also. Sharing details about the donors to national parties, the DR report has stated that the Prudent Electoral Trust was the top donor to two of the national parties, namely the BJP and the INC, in 2019-20 as it had donated 38 times in a single year to these two parties.

"The BJP had declared receiving Rs 216.75 crore and the INC declared having received Rs 31 crore from the Prudent Electoral Trust", the report said. Other corporate and business donors which donated to 5 national parties during 2019-20 were ITC Limited with Rs 55.025 crore, the Jankalayan Electoral Trust with Rs 45 crore, the BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd with 25 crores, the Panchashil Corporate Park Pvt Ltd with 7.50 crore and others, the ADR report stated.