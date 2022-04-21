BJP to present report card on eight years of Modi rule on May 26

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Come May 26 and the BJP will be out with a list of achievements in the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took oath as the country’s 14th prime minister on May 26, 2014.

A team of senior BJP leaders, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, is monitoring the draft of the “elaborate and informative report card,” sources said. “It may highlight comparative facts and figures vis-a-vis previous non-BJP governments,” said a source. This team is working on gathering information and data.

A separate chapter may also take up the country’s foreign policy and the popularity ratings of the prime minister as a global leader. A series of significant steps such as the evacuation of medical students from Ukraine, free food grain scheme, Covid vaccination drive, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi and abrogation of Article 370 from J&K will figure prominently.

“The team is appraising the government’s performance on various welfare schemes for empowering SC/STs, OBCs, women and the youth,” said a party source. “If everything goes as per plan, there will be a big event to release the report card in the media on May 26. The BJP may invite the PM to present the report either at BJP’s central office or any other auditorium,” said a BJP source.

The evacuation of around 17,000 Indian medical students, plus those from Nepal and Pakistan, under Operation Ganga from war-hit Ukraine is likely to get a prominent display, sources said. Details of the prime minister’s dream railway projects such as the Vande Bharat express train, the transformation of railway stations and the Bullet trains have also been sought.

Thakur and team at it

Achievement list

