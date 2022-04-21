STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to present report card on eight years of Modi rule on May 26

Come May 26 and the BJP will be out with a list of achievements in the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took oath as the country’s 14th prime minister on May 26, 2014.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Come May 26 and the BJP will be out with a list of achievements in the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took oath as the country’s 14th prime minister on May 26, 2014.

A team of senior BJP leaders, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, is monitoring the draft of the “elaborate and informative report card,” sources said. “It may highlight comparative facts and figures vis-a-vis previous non-BJP governments,” said a source. This team is working on gathering information and data.

A separate chapter may also take up the country’s foreign policy and the popularity ratings of the prime minister as a global leader. A series of significant steps such as the evacuation of medical students from Ukraine, free food grain scheme, Covid vaccination drive, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi and abrogation of Article 370 from J&K will figure prominently. 

“The team is appraising the government’s performance on various welfare schemes for empowering SC/STs, OBCs, women and the youth,” said a party source. “If everything goes as per plan, there will be a big event to release the report card in the media on May 26. The BJP may invite the PM to present the report either at BJP’s central office or any other auditorium,” said a BJP source.

The evacuation of around 17,000 Indian medical students, plus those from Nepal and Pakistan, under Operation Ganga from war-hit Ukraine is likely to get a prominent display, sources said. Details of the prime minister’s dream railway projects such as the Vande Bharat express train, the transformation of railway stations and the Bullet trains have also been sought. 

Thakur and team  at it
Achievements of the Modi government will be highlighted in the report card. A team including Union minister Anurag Thakur is preparing the report, which will include facts and figures comparing the BJP government with previous governments

Achievement list
Evacuation of medical students from Ukraine, Covid-19 vaccination drive, free food grain scheme, housing projects, scheme for  farmers and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will figure in the list of achievements of the Modi government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp