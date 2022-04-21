STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Biological E's Corbevax for 5-11 age group

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12 to 17 years age group.

Published: 21st April 2022 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Children in the 12-14 age-group get their shots of the Corbevax vaccine at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, in Bengaluru

Children in the 12-14 age-group get their shots of the Corbevax vaccine at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An expert panel of India's top drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children in the 5 to 11 years age group, official sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has, however, sought more data from Bharat Biotech to review its emergency use authorisation (EUA) application for use of Covaxin among those aged between two and 11 years.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12 to 17 years age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9 this year.

The Hyderabad-based biotechnology and biopharmaceutical company Biological E's Corbevax is being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12 to 14 years.  Covaxin has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the age group of 12 to 18 years on December 24, 2021.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16. So far, more than 2.53 crore children have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On January 3, vaccination was opened for children in the age group of 15-18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation Corbevax COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus DCGI
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp