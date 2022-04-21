ECI seeks reply over mining lease to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: After High Court, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is facing heat from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over obtaining a mining lease. In a letter to Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, the poll panel has sought ‘authentication’ of the documents related to the allegations that Soren, who also holds the mining portfolio, misused his official position to get stone mining lease in Angara block of Ranchi.

Officials confirmed receiving the letter and said they were verifying the documents sent and would respond as soon as the process is completed. A BJP delegation led by former CM Raghubar Das had in February met Governor Ramesh Bais and handed over the documents, seeking the CM’s removal.

The governor forwarded the documents to ECI, seeking its opinion. Since, the documents were unverified; the ECI forwarded them to the state government seeking authentication before sending its opinion to the governor. Earlier, the HC had issued a notice to Soren on a PIL. Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan had told the court that the granting of lease was a “mistake” and the CM has “surrendered” it.