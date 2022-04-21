Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar visits Sant Ravidas temple, apologises for 'anti-SC' remark

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing controversy over his 'anti-SC' remark, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday paid obeisance at Sant Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir at Varanasi and tendered an unconditional apology. The grand old party had also issued him a show-cause notice in this regard to which he did not reply.

Standing before the Sant Ravidas idol in the temple with folded hands, Jakhar clarified that he has always worked hard for the people and continues to do so. "I have never used any objectionable language against the SC community. If the people of the society have been hurt or sentiments have been hurt by any of our words, then for that I have come to bow down in the court of the saint. It is a matter of happiness that today I had the privilege of paying obeisance at the birthplace of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj," he added.

When contacted, Jakhar said, "I had yesterday gone to the temple in Varanasi to clear any ambiguity as I have always stood by the downtrodden and this has been my endeavour all my life. I did not make any statement against the SC community as my remarks were put out of context but still I feel sorry and went to the temple to bow down my head."

The disciplinary committee of the grand old party had issued a show-cause notice to Jakhar on April 11 and given him a week’s time to reply. But he did not reply and is likely to face action. He was given the notice for remarks on the Punjab election eve which did not name anyone but were seen to be aimed at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. After the party’s poll debacle in Punjab, Jakhar had described Channi as a liability for the Congress in Punjab.

Earlier, Jakhar had said that the committee which had served the notice was well within its rights to do what it deemed fit. "I have not replied to the notice. That is a fact. Whatever the committee does, they are well within their rights. They have given a notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they want to take," Jakhar had then said.

Following a complaint, the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC) also asked the Jalandhar police commissioner to look into the matter. Effigies of Jakhar were burnt across the state and his own party leaders hit out at him.