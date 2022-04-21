Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested overnight by Assam Police over tweet

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani has been arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House late on Wednesday at 11.30 pm, according to his team. Cases have been registered against Jignesh Mewani in Assam.

Although the police have not yet given a copy of the FIR, it is not yet known in which case Mevani was arrested. Sources said Assam Police arrested due to a tweet.

Jignesh was kept at Palanpur police station and was then brought to Ahmedabad by road. From here has was flown to Assam.

After the arrest, Jignesh Mevani told the media, "I have not been given a copy of the FIR, but it's been said I posted a tweet so there is a case against me and I am being arrested. In the tweet, I appealed for peace. I said peace should be maintained as per the atmosphere in the country, as efforts are being made to break communal unity. I am surprised that an FIR has been lodged for maintaining peace. This shows the real picture of the government. I haven't been notified yet. I am not even allowed to talk to family. I am not afraid of such a case."

However, the Gujarat police source said, “A case was registered by Assam police after Jignesh tweeted two days back. Under the conspiracy, a case has been registered under non-bailable sections like creating enmity between two communities, insulting the community, disturbing the atmosphere of peace.”

At 3.30 am, Gujarat Congress state president Jagdish Thakor met Jignesh Mevani at Ahmedabad airport. He said, "The youth are raising the voice of the people strongly against the BJP government. At that time, the dictatorial government of the BJP is threatening the youth, but we will not be afraid to fight." At the same time, senior Congress leaders MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh, Imran Khedawala, Dr CJ Chavda, Congress leader Bimal Shah, Ahmedabad city president Nirav Bakshi also reached the airport to meet Mevani.