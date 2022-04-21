STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: Three persons arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan

As many as 10 persons have been made named accused in the FIR, along with several other unidentified persons. The FIR was filed by the Gandey Police Station in Giridih.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Shakir Hussain, a Mukhiya candidate and two of his supporters were arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while going for filing the nomination for the upcoming Panchayat elections at Gandey Block of Giridh district in Jharkhand. The matter came into the limelight after the video, which was taken on Wednesday afternoon, went viral on social media in the evening.

Following this, police conducted raids and arrested Shakir Hussain, 45, and two of his supporters -- Asif and Sohaib, on charges of spreading hatred, violating the model code of conduct late on Wednesday night.

“Taking swift action, we have arrested three persons so far, for spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct,” said Giridih SP Amit Renu. Meanwhile, a hunt is still on for others.

In the video which went viral on social media, supporters could be seen taking permission from Shakir Hussain for raising the slogans and started shouting ‘Zahir Hussain Zindabad’. All of a sudden, they started shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ but neither Hussain nor any other person present in the procession tried to stop them. Incidentally, everything happened in presence of police while the procession was
entering into the main gate of Gandey block office.

