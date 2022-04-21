STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Johnson becomes first UK PM to visit Sabarmati Ashram, calls Gandhi extraordinary man

"It is an immense privilege to come to ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better," he wrote.

Published: 21st April 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha'. (Photo | ANI screengrab)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday termed Mahatma Gandhi an "extraordinary man" who mobilised the principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better.

Johnson became the first prime minister of the UK to visit the Sabarmati Ashram here, the place from where Gandhi led India's struggle for freedom from the British colonial rule for more than a decade.

In fact, the Tory politician is also the first British prime minister to visit Gujarat post 1947.

"It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better," Johnson wrote in the visitors' book at the Gandhi ashram.

While the British PM was effusive in his praise for the Mahatma, during the freedom struggle such praise for Gandhi from Britain's ruling class was rare.

Winston Churchill famously called Gandhi a "half- naked fakir" as the latter opposed sending Indian soldiers to fight for Britain in the Second World War and launched the Quit India movement in 1942. The Mahatma's call to use the charkha (spinning wheel) and boycott foreign goods including cloth hit the textile industry in Manchester.

Charkha became a very potent symbol of the anti-colonial struggle. During his visit, prime minister Johnson tried his hand at the charkha at Hriday Kunj, the hut where Gandhi lived. A replica of charkha was also presented to him.

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust also gifted two books to him. One of the books was "Guide to London", an unpublished book which consists of Gandhi's suggestions on how to live in London.

The other book was "The Spirit's Pilgrimage", autobiography of Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade, Gandhi's British-born follower. Johnson is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi UK India Boris Johnson Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp