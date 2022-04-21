STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Last of the six indigenously built submarines launched

The submarines will provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability. The induction can bring in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project.

Scorpene class submarine.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The last of the six indigenously built Scorpene class submarines had a ceremonious launch on Wednesday. The government is yet to decide on the next advanced indigenous submarines in equal numbers. “The sixth and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project-75 has been launched at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Ltd,” said an Indian Navy statement. It is manufactured jointly with France’s Naval Group.

In keeping with Navy’s traditions, the submarine named ‘Vagsheer’ was launched by Veena Ajay Kumar, wife of Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary ,who was the chief guest at the ceremony. The submarine will commence working on various equipment and their harbour trials. The crew will thereafter sail for the rigorous ‘sea acceptance trials’ after which the submarine would be delivered to the Navy by late next year. The inclusion of the six submarines comes at a time when most of the 15 conventional submarines with India are more than 25 years old. Over the years, Pakistan and China have been adding strength to their underwater capabilities.

There are concerns over the delay in extending the Project-75. Even if it is given the go-ahead now, it might take another two years to make the beginning, says Commodore Anil Jai Singh. Project-75(I) envisages indigenous construction of six modern submarines with contemporary equipment, weapons and sensors including air independent propulsion, advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state-of-the-art countermeasure systems.

The submarines will provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability. The induction can bring in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project. “While P-75 is reaching the end of its cycle, the contract for the next six should have been signed as it would lead to a gap of a few years again till the next set of submarine construction starts,” says Commodore Singh, a former submariner. The contract for P-75 was signed in 2005 after a gap of 11 years since 1994 when India manufactured two German submarines.

