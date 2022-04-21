Maharashtra government should explain stay on transfer of some IPS officers: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday raised questions over the state government's decision to stay its own order of transferring some IPS officers and sought to know the reason behind the move.

A day after carrying out a major reshuffle in the police force, the Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday stayed the promotion and transfers of five IPS officers. The department on Wednesday had issued an order to promote and transfer 11 SP-rank officials as DIG.

The reason behind the stay was not immediately known.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Why the transfer orders of IPS officers were put on hold, and that, too, immediately after they were issued. A similar incident had taken place some months back and some transfer orders had come under the CBI scanner."

The BJP leader asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to come clean on the issue. "The state government should make the reason public. It issues transfer orders on one day and put them on hold the next day. It raises suspicion over the functioning of the state administration," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.

The promotion postings of IPS officers Rajendra Mane (at present DCP, state intelligence department), Mahesh Patil (DCP, crime, Mira-Bhayandar), Sanjay Jadhav (SP, highway safety), Punjabrao Ugale (SP, ACB, Thane) and Dattatraya Shinde (SP, Palghar) have been stayed, the department's latest order said.

In the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, the NCP holds the home portfolio. The Congress is the third constituent of the ruling alliance. The state government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers.