MP: Curfew relaxed for four hours in Khargone

By PTI

KHARGONE/BHOPAL: The local administration on Thursday relaxed curfew for four hours in riot-hit Khargone town of Madhya Pradesh.

No untoward incident was reported during this period, said a police officer. While restrictions on movement were lifted from 8 am to 12 noon, vehicles were not allowed on the roads.

Curfew was imposed in the town after violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for intervals of two hours, but on Wednesday it was relaxed for six hours.

A government order said that people can purchase essential items from shops in their neighbourhood as the plying of vehicles is not allowed.

Petrol pumps will remain closed and the sale of kerosene at Fair Price Shops will remain suspended, it added.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said in Bhopal that so far 159 people have been arrested, while a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for whereabouts of each of 106 others who are absconding. Those responsible for violence will not be spared, he said.

Stone-pelting took place during a Ram Navami procession in the city on April 10, leading to clashes and arson. Among the injured was Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary who was hit by a bullet.