Two CMs want Prashant Kishor in party, Congress still to decide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The committee constituted by Congress to look into the revival plan submitted by Prashant Kishor on Wednesday discussed possible roles for the poll strategist. There were deliberations on making him in-charge of strategy and alliances. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Baghel batted for Kishor being inducted into the party.

Sources said that Kishor is expected to make presentations for the next two days and the committee will conclude its deliberations after that and submit its report to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. “The committee discussing Kishor’s proposals needed clarifications on a few points and he has been asked to join the meeting in the next two days. There is still uncertainty on whether he should join the party or work as a consultant. We will have some clarity on this very soon and the final decision will be taken by the Congress president,” said a party leader.

Gehlot and Baghel, who were invited to join the deliberations, shared their views on Kishor coming on board to revive the party and strengthen the organisation. Gehlot said Kishor is a “brand” and he has worked with several parties on election strategy and communication.

RS Surjewala, the party’s media in-charge, said talks focussed on ways to strengthen the organisation, how to connect to the largest number of masses and prepare for upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Deliberations will conclude in the 48-72 hours,” he said.