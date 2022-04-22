STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-Pakistan protests post 'fidayeen' attack rock Jammu

Manish Sahni said all possible efforts were being made to dent the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, but said such attempts will not succeed.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu.

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Protests rocked several areas of Jammu city on Friday to protest the pre-dawn 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on security forces here in which two Pakistan terrorists and a CISF officer were killed and nine others injured.

Two Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) suicide squad were gunned down here in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp, during which a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer also died, on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.

Strongly condemning the terrorists attack on security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena said deliberate attempts were being made to vitiate the "peaceful atmosphere" of Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by its state unit president Manish Sahni, Shiv Sena activists held a protest demonstration in the city and shouted anti-Pakistan and pro-India slogans, and burnt an effigy of Pakistan.

Targetting the new Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan, Sahni said the rule of fundamentalists had been once again established in the neighbouring country and it was trying to spoil the atmosphere in the union territory.

Sahni said all possible efforts were being made to dent the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, but said such attempts will not succeed.

"After target killing in Kashmir, a conspiracy is being hatched to vandalise the temples of Jammu, and now there is a terrorist attack in Jammu as well," he said.

Various other groups, too, took out protest marches in different parts of Jammu.

The Congress, the Aam Adami party and Team Jammu, Panun Kashmir and All Party Migrant Coordination Committee, too, condemned the terror attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu Pakistan
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp