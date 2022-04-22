CBI raids 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir power project probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at 14 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Trivandrum and other places.

The raids were in connection with irregularities in awarding contracts of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (in J&K) worth Rs 2,200 crore to private companies.

CBI had initiated action following a complaint from the then J&K L-G Satyapal Malik. It had in 2019 lodged cases against the then MDs and directors of the companies, including the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. A CBI spokesperson said two cases had been lodged back then.