STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI raids 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir power project probe

The raids were in connection with irregularities in awarding contracts of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (in J&K) worth Rs 2,200 crore to private companies.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at 14 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Trivandrum and other places.

The raids were in connection with irregularities in awarding contracts of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (in J&K) worth Rs 2,200 crore to private companies.

CBI had initiated action following a complaint from the then J&K L-G Satyapal Malik. It had in 2019 lodged cases against the then MDs and directors of the companies, including the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. A CBI spokesperson said two cases had been lodged back then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Raid
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp