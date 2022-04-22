Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Mann and ministers’ no-media approach

The fresh approach adopted by the newly elected AAP government in Punjab to not take to media briefings and put out videos of announcements on social networking sites has provided fodder for debates. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been following this route for all broadcasts from the government — be it the decision to allot free power or the setting up of the anti corruption helpline. Following this, the public relations department issues a press release. At times, even the public relations department is left without a clue about a function connected with the State Transmission Corporation where the CM issued appointment letters.

Malwa looks up to its star representatives

The power in Punjab lies in Malwa region of the state be it for the ruling party or the opposition. The newly elected Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal have one thing in common — both of them, who are now in the opposition and heading their respective political parties in the state, belong to Muktsar district of Punjab — Sukhbir hails from Badal village and Warring from Muktsar town. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and senior most Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema belong to Sangrur district. Thus, the residents of this region have high hopes in their elected representatives.

Vij more vocal against AAP’s affairs in Punjab

Haryana’s Minister for Home Affairs and Health Anil Vij now makes sure he reacts to whatever the Aam Aadmi Party government does in Punjab. The senior most BJP leader manages to slide in his reactions and comments to developments in the neighbouring state whenever asked to remark on his government’s daily affairs. Vij’s recent manoeuvre with quick speech reaction comes even sooner than the Punjab unit of BJP. Vij is known for being outspoken. He also had not seen eye-to-eye with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on some issues owing to differences. Incidentally, Vij has constantly maintained that opinions differ, but there’s no bad blood between the two.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com