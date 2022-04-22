CISF officer, 2 fidayeen killed in encounter in Jammu's Sunjwan

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter erupted between militants and security forces in Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday in which two fidayeen (suicide attackers) and a CISF officer were killed and four others injured.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said security forces launched a search operation in Sunjwan area of Jammu after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

ALSO READ: Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

“We had reports that militants wanted to do something. The search party of security forces came under fire from militants in the early hours today,” he said.

CISF in a tweet said, “On 22.04.22 at about 0425 hrs, CISF personnel were attacked by terrorists while going for ongoing cordon and search operation in Jammu. The CRPF personnel retaliated gallantly & forced them to retreat”.

Major terrorist attack averted by CISF

On 22.04.22 at about 0425 hrs, CISF personnel were attacked by terrorists while going for ongoing cordon and search operation @ Jammu. Personnel retaliated gallantly & forced them to retreat. 01 CISF ASI lost his life in the line of action. pic.twitter.com/RnlHO8YIMC — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 22, 2022

It said in the militant attack a CISF Assistant Sub Inspector was killed.

The ADGP said two militants and a security jawan were killed in the encounter.

Four security jawans were also injured and they have been hospitalised.

“We have recovered two AK rifles, a few satellite phones and other documents from possession of the slain militants. The search operation was going on,” the ADGP said.

Asked what was the target of the militants, ADGP said, “It is difficult to say. But the way they were carrying arms and ammunition, it seems they were fidayeen and both have been killed”.

“The way they were armed, it seems that they wanted to carry out a fidayeen attack. They were fidayeen attackers”, he said.

The ADGP said it will be investigated whether they had recently infiltrated.

More reinforcement has been rushed to the area to tighten the siege.

The administration as a precautionary measure has closed all schools in the area while the security arrangements in other parts of Jammu have been tightened and patrolling intensified.