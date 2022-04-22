Congress ignored interests of Himachal but PM Modi restored special category status: Nadda

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In his second visit to his home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda said that Congress governments always ignored the interests of the state whereas on the other hand, the status of special category state was restored by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda led a road show and addressed a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections.

Addressing the 'Abhinandan Rally' at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, Nadda said that the 90:10 ratio for central-state share for projects was also restored during the tenure of the BJP government. He said that the special industrial package for Himachal Pradesh was also provided by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He said that the Kol Dam Project was also started during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and dedicated to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that work on the Luhri Project could also be started only after the BJP came to power at the Centre. He said that the Atal Tunnel was also a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the state. He said that with the construction of this tunnel, the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fulfilled. He said that projects such as IIM and AIIMS were sanctioned to the state during the tenure of the BJP. He said that medical colleges at Chamba, Sirmour, Hamirpur and Mandi were sanctioned to the state which was also possible due to the BJP government at the Centre. He said that Satellite Centre of PGI was coming up in Una and several Trauma Centres were coming up in the state. All these projects were possible due to the double engine governments at the Centre and the state, he added.

Nadda said that Rs 194 crore was being spent under the Dharamshala Smart City Project. He also urged party workers to go to the people with the developmental works and achievements of the Centre and state governments.

Nadda said that due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state, BJP leaders always speak about development at the Centre and the state. He said that the BJP government was committed to coming up to the expectations and aspirations of the people as it was a proactive government. He said that the present central government was committed to make India a ‘Vishva Guru’.

He said that Kangra district was not only ‘Veer Bhoomi’, but also a Dev Bhoomi, with several ‘Shakti Peeths’ in the district. He also paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and gallant soldiers of the district who laid down their lives for the motherland. He also appreciated the efforts of the artisans who had made Kangra painting world famous.

The BJP National President was accorded a rousing welcome en route from Gaggal Airport to the venue of the rally at Nagrota Bagwan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that it was fortunate for the people of the state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home and was always considerate towards the developmental needs of the state.

He said it was due to the development-oriented policies and programmes initiated by the Centre and the state governments that the BJP succeeded in again forming governments in four states of the country out of five where elections were held recently. Congress leaders have gone into hibernation after their crushing defeat in these four states, he added.

The BJP rally and road show come on the eve of Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rally at Shahpur in the district on Saturday.