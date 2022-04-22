STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'COVID cases rising in Delhi': Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar bats for voluntary use of masks

During the day, Delhi logged 1,042 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, while two people died of the infection, taking the tally there to 18,72,699 and toll to 26,164.

Ajit pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional.

During the day, Delhi logged 1,042 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, while two people died of the infection, taking the tally there to 18,72,699 and toll to 26,164. This was a rise from the 965 cases and one death recorded a day earlier there.

"The danger of COVID-19 is not over completely. The situation in Delhi is changing. And once the virus spreads in one state, it won't take much time for it to spread in other states. We have removed all restrictions on masks but those who want to wear it like me can do so. However, this is voluntary and optional," Pawar told reporters here.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 121 cases, including 68 in Mumbai.

