CPI, SP delegations reach Jahangirpuri; police stop them from meeting locals

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja

CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the contentious demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, leaders of the Communist Party of India and Samajwadi Party on Friday made a beeline for the area here to meet the local residents, but were stopped by police.

The five-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) sat on a dharna near the barricades at Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri after being stopped by the security personnel.

The delegation was led by CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja, who said they have come to understand the people's suffering.

Other members of the delegation included CPI leaders Annie Raja, A Khan, Pallav Sen Gupta and Binoy Biswan.

"We came here to meet the people and understand their suffering. Why are we not being allowed to go inside? Why was this 'bulldozing' order? Who was behind this? The Delhi Police is under the Ministry of Home Affairs so (home minister) Amit Shah should be held responsible," Raja told reporters.

He added that illegal bulldozing was carried out in the area and the Union home minister should explain what happened there.

"You have caused devastation… what will happen to these people? We are asking the police personnel for permission to visit C-Block where demolition was carried out, but we are not being allowed in. We will stand here and put forth our demands," Raja said.

Later, a four-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) also reached Kushal Chowk.

The delegation included party MPs S T Hasan, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Ravi Prakash Verma, Javed Ali Khan and Safiqur Rahman.

"We should be allowed to visit the place and meet people. They (police) are preventing us by saying democracy is under threat," Hasan told reporters.

