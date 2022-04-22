Goa will be developed as India's 'tourism capital': CM Pramod Sawant

By PTI

MUMBAI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government is developing infrastructure in such a way that the coastal state will emerge as the country's "tourism capital" going forward and sought investment in the key sector through public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Speaking at Times Network's India Economic Conclave 2022 here on the topic "How the States are Driving Aatmanirbhar Agenda?", he said different aspects of tourism - adventure, medical, cultural and spiritual - are being given a fillip.

"We are asking people to invest under PPP model, public-private partnership. We have activated our PPP cell for those who want to invest in the tourism sector," said Sawant, who won a second term in office last month following the BJP's victory in Assembly polls in the coastal state.

He said that the government is looking for investment under the PPP framework, especially in bungee jumping and promoting Goa as a preferred destination for weddings.

Highlighting that Goa, famous for its sandy beaches, shrines, vibrant nightlife and thrilling water activities, is trying to attract high-end international and national travellers, Sawant said the state has already formulated a new tourism policy under which those who want to invest under the PPP model will get ease of doing business and single window clearance.

"We are developing infrastructure in such a way that Goa will be the tourism capital of the country," Sawant said, adding after the COVID-19 pandemic, the tiny state will be the safest destination for holiday-makers.

The chief minister claimed that be it the health, road or tourism infrastructure, they have completed everything in the last eight years. "I feel whatever is required at present for the next 50 years that infrastructure we have already completed in these eight years," he said, adding Goa annually attracts 15 million tourists.

The CM said impact of "double engine" development (BJP in power at the Centre and also in the state) was now visible in Goa. He said the state government is keen on "sustainable" iron ore mining, which has been banned following a Supreme Court order a few years ago.

"Definitely, this time in this (new) tenure (of BJP government) we are starting with mining. We have already formed mining corporations. We have already formulated a mining dump policy in a different way. This time we are starting with sustainable ways," Sawant said.

The CM said the issue of land allotment for an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), which witnessed agitations in the past, has now been resolved. Within three months, land will be given for the proposed IIT in Goa after which work on the project will start.

"Already we have started the National Science Forensic University under the home ministry in the state of Goa. We are starting an arbitration centre (on the lines of one in Singapore). The first international arbitration centre we are starting in Goa," Sawant said.

Sawant claimed Goa is the first state that has provided water connection to every household, has achieved 100 per cent electrification and also acquired the status of being 'open defecation free'. He said that Goa is also the first state to have a marine cluster and results of its 'blue economy' will be visible prominently in the future.

According to the chief minister, the upcoming international airport at Mopa in Goa will be inaugurated on August 15, 2022, and the new aerodrome will also benefit neighbouring Maharashtra. Sawant said the Goa government is setting up separate electronic manufacturing and IT clusters.