In Gujarat, Hardik Patel lauds BJP's policies; vouches for Hindutva

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Hardik Patel on Friday made the BJP camp happy with a statement in which he said that he is a Hindutva leader. He talked about being a descendant of Lovekush.

"I accept the good things of the BJP. Good deeds like the removal of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir should be appreciated. He also expressed displeasure with the Congress leadership in the region."

No surprise that BJP state president C.R. Patil praised Hardik Patel without much delay. During a bike rally in Rajpipla of Narmada District, he said, “millions of people joined the BJP to work for the country. Hardik Patel has praised the BJP's performance. Many Congress leaders want to do the same but do not dare. Hardik has dared. I applaud Hardik's courage and I am happy to hear what he said about BJP.”

Today in interaction with the media Hardik said "I am a Hindutva leader," Patel told a press conference. I am a descendant of Love-Kush. At present, the leaders of the Gujarat Congress lack decision-making power. The work should be done faster when there is more leader. But decision-making power in Congress is declining. I am currently in Congress.”

Hardik Patel further said that the “party has talked to the high command about the leadership of Gujarat Congress. I have said that if Congress does not do well now and the ruling party does well then the people will become pro-government. Young people need to know which way to go and to do so.”

Hardik Patel said, "I am not talking to the BJP. I accept the good things of the BJP." BJP should repeal Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, and now good deeds like the construction of Ram Mandir should be commended. He further added that Gujarat has given me everything. So my intention is clear to do what I can to take Gujarat forward. All of them connect me with Kejriwal. BJP, Congress, all your options are open.