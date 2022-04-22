STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jindal

The company has said in a statement that it had an "exemplary track record of corporate governance and (it was) disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so".

Published: 22nd April 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Jindal. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday termed the ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal as a "witch-hunt", and alleged that India has turned into a police state under the BJP government.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Jindal's company JSPL in connection with a probe linked to alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations.

"The witch-hunt of Congress leader and prominent industrialist, Naveen Jindal proves that India has turned into a police state. 'Ease of Business' has now become 'Ease of Harassment' by stifling the voices," charged Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Agency officials had on Thursday visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of the investigation being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The company has said in a statement that it had an "exemplary track record of corporate governance and (it was) disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress ED Naveen Jindal
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp