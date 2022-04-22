STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in fifth fodder scam case, asks him to deposit Rs 10 lakh

Yadav moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging his conviction in fodder scam case RC47A/96, in which he had been awarded a five-year jail term and a fine of Rs 60 lakh by the special CBI Court

Published: 22nd April 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Rejecting the arguments given by the CBI, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, with a pre-condition that he will deposit Rs 10 lakh in the court. Yadav moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging his conviction in fodder scam case RC47A/96, in which he had been awarded a five-year jail term and a fine of Rs 60 lakh by the special CBI Court in Ranchi.

“The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to Lalu Yadav on the condition that he will have to deposit a fine of Rs 10 lakh in the court. We had filed bail application on the ground of completing half of the sentencing awarded by the special CBI Court as he has already completed 42 months of sentencing in this case, which was considered by the High Court, and hence it granted bail to him,” said Lalu Yadav’s counsel Prabhat Kumar. The CBI, opposing the bail application, argued that Lalu has not yet completed half of the sentencing awarded by the trail court, which was rejected by the court, he added.
 
Kumar further added that they had attached all the documents in support of his plea that Lalu Yadav has already completed 42 months in jail, along with the certified copies of the orders of the trial court, depicting on which date he was sent to jail and when he came out. Half of the sentencing of Lalu gets completed only after 30 months in jail, he said.

“Considering the documents provided by us, the court rejected the arguments presented by the CBI and granted bail to our client,” said Advocate Prabhat Kumar. Incidentally, the RJD chief was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder
scam case RC38A/96, related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka Treasury, on April 17, 2021 and was released from jail on April 30, but sent to the jail again after his conviction in RC47A/96 on February 15, 2022.

The RJD chief, after being convicted in the case on February 15, was sent to jail but shifted to RIMS immediately owing to his poor health condition. As his health deteriorated further, Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - New Delhi. A medical board, constituted to review his health condition, took the decision after his creatinine level further increases from 4.1 to 4.6 at RIMS.

The RJD chief, said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, is currently lodged at AIIMS – New Delhi.

Besides RC47A/96 related to Doranda Treasury, Yadav has also been convicted in four other multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another case related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19, 2021. He, however, secured bail in all the five cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Yadav Fodder scam Jharkhand
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp