MP police bid to serve warrant to Sahara Group head Sahara Subroto Roy, wife fails

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh Police team which went to Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday in search of Sahara Group head Subroto Roy and others, including his wife Swapna Roy, for executing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in 14 cases of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, will have to return empty-handed.

According to additional SP Kamal Maurya, a team led by Datia Kotwali in-charge Devendra Sharma conducted searches at the Sahara India Group’s premises in the Sahara Estate and the Sahara India Tower in Lucknow, but couldn’t find any of the eight accused, including the Roy couple, in the cases.

Subsequently, the MP Police pasted the summons at both properties, asking the accused to be present personally with desired documents at the Datia Kotwali police station of MP’s Datia district on May 5.

The Sahara Group head, his wife and six other directors of the group are accused in 14 cases of alleged chit fund fraud. More than 2,000 investors of Datia district had reportedly lost money in the fraud.

These cases were registered at the Datia Kotwali and Badoni police stations of Datia district in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and a local court in Datia issued NBW against the accused, after the notices issued by police asking them to cooperate in investigations met with no response. According to Datia police sources, the alleged cheating and fraud of the 2000-plus investors is worth over Rs 10 crore.