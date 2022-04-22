STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP police bid to serve warrant to Sahara Group head Sahara Subroto Roy, wife fails

A Madhya Pradesh Police team which went to Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday in search of Sahara Group head Subroto Roy and others, including his wife Swapna Roy,

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A Madhya Pradesh Police team which went to Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday in search of Sahara Group head Subroto Roy and others, including his wife Swapna Roy, for executing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in 14 cases of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, will have to return empty-handed.

According to additional SP  Kamal Maurya, a team led by Datia Kotwali in-charge Devendra Sharma conducted searches at the Sahara India Group’s premises in the Sahara Estate and the Sahara India Tower in Lucknow, but couldn’t find any of the eight accused, including the Roy couple, in the cases.

Subsequently, the MP Police pasted the summons at both properties, asking the accused to be present personally with desired documents at the Datia Kotwali police station of MP’s Datia district on May 5.
The Sahara Group head, his wife and six other directors of the group are accused in 14 cases of alleged chit fund fraud. More than 2,000 investors of Datia district had reportedly lost money in the fraud. 

These cases were registered at the Datia Kotwali and Badoni police stations of Datia district in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and a local court in Datia issued NBW against the accused, after the notices issued by police asking them to cooperate in investigations met with no response. According to Datia police sources, the alleged cheating and fraud of the 2000-plus investors is worth over Rs 10 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subroto Roy Madhya Pradesh Swapna Roy
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp