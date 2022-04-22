STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narrow-minded politics, MEA says on PoK visit of US Congresswoman 

India on Thursday condemned the visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and said it reflected ‘narrow-minded’ politics.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ilhan Omar

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Thursday condemned the visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and said it reflected ‘narrow-minded’ politics. Omar, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, had also visited former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence.

“We have noted that she has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. Let me just say that if a politician wishes to practise narrow-minded politics, it is her business,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty makes this condemnable,’’ Bagchi added.

The MEA also cleared the air on reports that suggested that a Japanese aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine was denied permission to land in India. “Japan has received permission to overfly or land in Mumbai where the UNHCR has a depot for providing products under humanitarian aid. They are also permitted to take a commercial flight from Mumbai,’’ MEA said.

He was asked to comment on Omar’s visit to PoK. She is the first American lawmaker to visit Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of the country. To another query on recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, Bagchi said India has been looking at the developments in that country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ilhan Omar Pakistan
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp